Joju George, Narain-starrer ‘Adrishyam’ to hit screens in November

Big budget movie ‘Adrishyam’ which is simultanouelsy being shot in Malayalam and Tamil will be released in November. The makers have released the poster of the film that boasts of an ensemble star cast of Joju George, Narain and Sharafudeen in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, in the Tamil version, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ fame Kathir, Narain and Natti Natarajan essay the main roles. Newcomer Zak Harris is the director of ‘Adrishyam’. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Juvis Production that produced super hit movies like ‘Forensic’ and Kala’, UAN Film House and AAR Productions.

Kayal Anandi, Pavithra Lakshmi, Athmeeya Rajan, Prathap Pothen, John Vijay, Munishkant, Sinil Sainudeen, Vinodini, Anjali Rao and Bindu Sajeev too play pivotal roles in the movie.

The movie was extensively shot at various locations in Chennai and Pondicherry. Interestingly, this film is being simultaneously shot in two languages with different actors. In Tamil, the movie has been titled ‘Yuki’. The screenplay is penned by Pakiaraj Ramalingam and Pushparaj Santhosh handles the cinematography. The music is composed by Ranjin Raj and the background music is by Don Vincent. Athira Diljith is the PRO.