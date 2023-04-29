Actor Chemban Vinod and wife Mariam Thomas mark 3 years of togetherness

Chemban Vinod and Mariam Thomas celebrated their third wedding anniversary with love and gratitude. Mariam took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, captioned "Happy anniversary, my Chemboskaa. Can't believe it's already been three years. Love you lots." The lovely picture features the couple beaming with happiness.

In 2020, Chemban tied the knot with Mariam, who is a psychologist based in Kottayam. Mariam made her acting debut in Chemban's production 'Bheemante Vazhi', where she played the role of a nurse.