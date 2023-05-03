Fan's photo request upsets Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport

A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan landing at the Mumbai airport and being mobbed by fans and paparazzi has gone viral. In the video, a fan can be seen attempting to take a photo with the actor without his permission, which appeared to irritate Shah Rukh. He was seen exiting the airport and waving to the paparazzi when the fan rushed towards him and started taking photographs without his consent.

Our King Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai. Now #Jawan promotion will be started 😍♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/jMMEKtxr8f — RUPESH ₛₜₐₙ (@SRKianRupesh05) May 3, 2023

However, some of Shah Rukh's fans expressed disappointment with his reaction on social media. One user commented, "Didn't expect this from SRK." Another user wrote, "Bad attitude...the words he speaks in motivational reels are so different."