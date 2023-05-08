'No one is force-fed drugs': Dhyan on Tiny Tom's reluctance about son's filmy foray

Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has reacted to Tiny Tom's statement about his unwillingness to send his son to Mollywood due to the rampant use of drugs in the industry. Speaking on this, Dhyan maintained that no one forces drugs upon others and if Tiny Tom's son knows it is wrong to use it, he won't. "Those who decide to harm themselves with drugs, they will. If Tiny Tom's son knows it's wrong to use drugs and that it's harmful, he won't. No one is forcing it on him,” said Dhyan.

According to him, stringent norms are needed to prevent drug abuse in film sets. Recently, Tiny Tom said his wife was against him launching his son in movies, which is why he didn't allow his son to take up any acting offers.

The actor-comedian had also said he recently met an artist from the industry who is addicted to drugs. “His tooth has got decayed due to drug usage. But many say he performs his roles well by using drugs. Now it’s the teeth, soon it will be his bones. So you should be addicted to arts and not drugs,” he had said.