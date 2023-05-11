'Shaakuntalam', 'Soppana Sundari', 'Jawanum Mullapoovum', 'Vikram Vedha': New OTT releases this week

If binge-watching some exciting movies is your idea of a fun weekend, here's an exhaustive list of films you can watch on OTT platforms from today. While some are direct OTT releases, others are arriving on these platforms almost a month after it's theatrical run.

'Shaakuntalam' (Telugu)

Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead, 'Shaakuntalam' is a Telugu language drama that is based on Kalidasa's play titled 'Abhignyana Sakuntalam'. The movie directed by Gunasekhar revolves around the adopted daughter of sage Kanwa who lives in the forest. King Dushyanta of Hastinapur who arrives there, falls in love with the beautiful Sakuntala. What ensues forms the rest of the story.

Movie is streaming on Prime Video (May 11)

'Yaathisai' (Tamil)

The film, which hit theatres nearly a week before the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan, is set in the seventh century. The film directed by Dharani Rajendran, revolves around a fictitious tale of a Pandya prince. The film features Shakti Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, Guru Somasundaram and Chandrakumar. The movie promises to have plenty of action sequences.

Prime Video (May 12)

'AIR' (English)

AIR is an inspirational story that follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. The biographical drama stars Matt Damon as Nike’s basketball expert, Sonny Vaccaro; Ben Affleck as Nike founder and CEO, Phil Knight; Jason Bateman (Ozark) as Rob Strasser, Nike’s VP of Marketing. The movie also stars Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, and Viola Davis in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ben Affleck. Malayali Vijey Adithya has worked in the film as a colourist.

Streaming on Prime Video(May 12)

Soppana Sundari (Tamil)

The Tamil film is all set to make it's OTT debut on May 12. The movie features Aishwarya Rajesh who essays a comic role in the film along with Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Mime Gopi among others. She plays Agalya who wins a car during a lucky draw. However, her happiness for herself and her family is short-lived.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

'Jawanum Mullapoovum' (Malayalam)

Jawanum Mullapoovum, starring Sumesh Chandran and Sshivada, is a fun-filled family drama directed by debutant Raghu Menon. Sumesh plays a soldier in the film while Sshivada essays the role of his wife Jayashree, a teacher. The film revolves around their family life and tells the story of how Jayashree survives the struggles she encounters. Rahul Madhav also plays a prominent role in the film.

Streaming on Prime Video (May 12)

'The Mother' (English)

The Mother features Jennifer Lopez who plays the role of a former assasin fighting to keep her daughter safe. The action film is directed by Niki Caro.

Streaming on Netflix (May 12)

'Vikram Vedha' (Hindi)

The Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, which is a remake of Pushkar-Gayatri's film of the same name, has locked it's OTT release date, seven months after it's theatrical release. The gangster drama revolves around an encounter specialist cop Vikram played by Saif Ali and a notorious gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Streaming on Jio Cinema (May 12)