Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's brother to contest in Bigg Boss Tamil

IANS
Published: October 10, 2022 10:44 AM IST
The actress posted A childhood photograph with her brother and other members of her family as she announced the news. Photo: IANS, Manorama

Chennai: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has delivered commendable roles in several critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and even Malayalam, has urged her fans and followers to support her brother Manikanta Rajesh, who has entered the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil as a contestant.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her childhood photograph with her brother and other members of her family. She wrote: "Very very happy at the same time very very emotional that my brother @iam_manikanta_rajesh is now in Big Boss Tamil.

Bujjy -- that's how I call him. He is my brother, friend, my father figure (and) I'll definitely miss him (for a ) few days but I only wish him good luck and wish him to be successful through Big Boss Tamil.

"Thank you Vijay TV for this opportunity and please do support my brother Bujjy."

The next season of Tamil Television reality show Bigg Boss, which is to be hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, is to feature 20 contestants including VJ Maheshwari, Actress Ayisha, Dance Master Robert, cricketer and model Ram Ramasamy.

