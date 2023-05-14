Dwayne Johnson opens up about his struggle with depression

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his struggles with depression. According to reports, the actor, who has achieved immense success in the film industry, has battled mental health issues since his college football days at the University of Miami, which continued even after he rose to the pinnacle of fame.

During an interview on The Pivot Podcast, Johnson spoke about his first encounter with depression, saying, "My first battle with depression was down there in Miami. I didn't want to go to school, I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left."

He further added, "But the interesting thing at that time is, I just didn't know what it was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there."

Despite his success in both wrestling and movies, Johnson said that depression resurfaced at various points in his life. He went through it again when he got a divorce, and in 2017, he experienced it again. However, his "saving grace" was the time spent with his daughters Simone, 21, Jasmine, seven, and Tiana, five.

He explained, "Knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, 'Hey, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening, seeing a little grey and not the blue.'"

(With IANS inputs)