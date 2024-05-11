'Jai Ganesh' starring Unni Mukundan all set for OTT release. Know details here

Close on the heels of 'Aavesham', Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Jai Ganesh' is also set to start streaming on a major OTT platform. The film, which hit theatres alongside the Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Aavesham' and Pranav Mohanlal's 'Varshangalkku Shesham' on April 11, is expected to release on Manorama Max soon. Unni Mukundan himself shared the update on his social media page.

“Enjoy JaiGanesh at the comfort of your home with friends and families! Coming soon!” wrote the actor. He also shared a poster, which revealed that the film will release on Manorama Max. Though Unni has not confirmed the date of the film's release, fans expect the film to release sometime this week.

'Jai Ganesh' featuring Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, is directed by Ranjith Shankar who is best known for films 'Ramante Edenthottam' and 'Pretham'. Unni plays a paraplegic designer Ganesh Gangadharan who is battling inner demons in 'Jai Ganesh'. Srikanth K Vijayan, Devaki Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, Ravindra Vijay and Jomol are also part of the movie, which is edited by 'Premalu' fame Sangeeth Prathap. Chandru Selvaraj has handled the cinematography in the film.