Full on 'Aavesham': Fahadh Faasil starrer continues strong run across 350+ theatres

Fahadh Faasil's latest release, 'Aavesham,' has been causing quite a stir in theatres since its debut. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in global collections, with Kerala alone contributing over Rs 50 lakhs, according to box office reports. Despite releasing three weeks back, 'Aavesham' continues to sway over 350 screens across Kerala. Audiences have been particularly impressed with Fahadh's portrayal of 'Ranga,' many considering it his best character to date.

While 'Aavesham' faced competition from other films like 'Varshangalkku Shesham' and 'Jai Ganesh' during its release, reports indicate that it emerged as the Vishu winner. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Aavesham' marks his second directorial venture after the superhit 'Romancham.' Like its predecessor, 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, focusing on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly reintroduces Fahadh as 'Ranga,' showcasing his dynamic portrayal and setting the stage for his intense and captivating performance.