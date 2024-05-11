Reshoots are a luxury for me now because I work in my comfort zone: Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil's career has been on an upward trajectory since the release of his blockbuster film 'Aavesham' in theatres last month. Now, with the movie hitting OTT platforms, it continues to receive glowing reviews from audiences.

In a recent interview with Film Companion South, Fahadh opened up about his approach to acting and his meticulous process. He confessed to being quite self-aware, admitting that he constantly checks his shots after they have been filmed to ensure they meet his standards. Fahadh also revealed that he considers reshoots a luxury, as they allow him to refine his performance until he is satisfied, thanks to working within his comfort zone.

When asked about his wife Nazriya's acting method, Fahadh shared insights into her approach. He noted that unlike himself, Nazriya isn't camera-conscious, likely due to her extensive experience in front of the camera from a young age. Fahadh observed her diligent preparation, mentioning that she often seeks opinions and feedback on scenes, saying, "I've noticed that she does a lot of homework. It's not like she'll sit and work on it for hours. We'll be doing something random, and she would ask, 'Shall I do the scene like this?' and take opinions and things like that. She prepares before she is on the sets."