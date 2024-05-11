Trouble brews for Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' as legal battle erupts

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated epic film, Ramayana, has encountered a significant hurdle in its production journey. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Yash, the film recently commenced shooting, yet it swiftly found itself embroiled in legal turmoil. Numerous leaked photos, including Ranbir’s look, flooded online, providing glimpses into the film's visual narrative. However, a recent revelation suggests that Ramayana is entangled in a legal dispute concerning intellectual property rights.

The primary production entity behind Ramayana, Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP, finds itself at odds with Prime Focus Technologies Limited. The bone of contention revolves around the title 'Project Ramayana.' Although negotiations commenced in April 2024 to resolve the matter, they faltered due to purported incomplete payments necessary to formalize the agreement. According to a report from Money Control, this unresolved conflict threatens to impede the film's progress and could potentially lead to delays.

Amidst these legal challenges, speculations abound regarding Yash's rumoured portrayal of Raavan. However, without official confirmation, uncertainty clouds the project's future, further exacerbating concerns surrounding its timely completion and release.