Priyanka Chopra steals the show at cousin Parineeti's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement was a grand affair, with friends and family in attendance. Among the guests was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti's cousin sister, who stole the limelight with her stunning appearance.

Accompanied by her brother Siddharth, Priyanka arrived at the venue and greeted the paparazzi from inside her car. She was seen wearing a parrot-green-coloured ruffled saree that complemented her signature style. Despite arriving in Delhi in the morning and leaving the same day, Priyanka took the time to pose for photos and greet the paparazzi before leaving.

Several prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray graced the star-studded ceremony with their presence.