'Bridesmaid duties coming up': Parineeti Chopra gives Priyanka a playful heads-up

Mumbai: In a cryptic message, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has playfully advised her 'didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas to prepare for her "bridesmaid duties," suggesting that her own wedding may be on the horizon.

Parineeti commented on a post by her sister Priyanka, affectionately known as 'Mimi' within their family. Priyanka had shared previously unseen pictures from Parineeti's engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, along with a congratulatory message.

Priyanka's message read: "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. It was so fun to catch up with the fam!"

In response, Parineeti replied on Tuesday: "Mimi didii - bridesmaid duties coming upppp!"

Parineeti and Raghav recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony held in New Delhi on May 13. The event was attended by notable politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

(With IANS inputs)