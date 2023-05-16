'Chithram' producer PKR Pillai passes away

PKR Pillai, who produced several superhits in Mollywood during the 1980s and 1990s passed away in Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 92. PKR Pillai was known for bankrolling movies like 'Chithram', 'Vandanam', 'Kizhakkunarum Pakshi' and 'Amrutham Gamaya', under the Shirdisayi Creations banner.

Though he once owned business ventures in major cities in India, Pillai reportedly returned to Kerala 12 years ago, after he lost his business to friends in Mumbai. Though an Ernakulam native, PKR, as he was known, and his family settled in Thrissur. His wife had once alleged that people close to him had taken over his business in deceit.

Producer Saji Nanthiyattu had once revealed that PKR, who catapulted many actors to superstardom, was living in abject poverty. Several film associations had also come together to help the ailing producer.

'Vepraalam' was the first film he bankrolled in 1984. He then went on to make movies like 'Onathumbikkoroonjal', 'Puli Varunne Puli' and 'Ooma Penninu Uriyada Payyan', which are still favourites among the audience. He had also contested in the Mumbai municipality polls as a Congress candidate in the past. He reportedly had close ties to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He is survived by wife Ramya R and children Rajesh, Preethi and Sonu. His son Sidharth had passed away in Goa, several years ago. The cremation will be held on Wednesday.