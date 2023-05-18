'Theri' baby Nainika's endearing words to Meena during 'Ente Amma Superaa' show goes viral

Actress Meena is among the most popular stars in South India. 'Dhrishyam 2' was her latest work in Mollywood. Now, she is winning hearts as one of the judges in Mazhavil Manorama's shows 'Ente Amma Superaa', along with Poornima Indrajith, Vinaya Prasad and scriptwriter Benny P Nayarambalam.

Recently, her daughter Nainika, who made her debut as a child artist in Atlee's 2016 film 'Theri', appeared in the show as part of a Mother's Day special.

Taking to the stage, Nainika, who is now 12 years old, praised her mother, saying she is a wonderful parent. She also called her 'the greatest inspiration'.

Reading out a note, Nainika said, “Amma, you carried me for 10 months. I know parenting is tough, but you are doing incredibly well. You are my greatest inspiration. From your beloved daughter,” said Nainika.

Though she was hardly seven when she made her debut in 'Theri' as Vijay's daughter, Nainika has always exhibited a level of maturity. In a video, which went viral, she had recently requested people not to write false rumours about her mother.