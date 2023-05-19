Ajayante Randam Moshanam teaser gives a glimpse of the legend of Tovino's Maniyan

Production house Magic Frames has released the highly-anticipated teaser of Jithin Laal's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM) and it does not disappoint.

It is epic, high on action, style and mass. And if that isn't enough, the movie is being released in 3D, promising a theatre experience like never before.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the legend of Maniyan, a thief whose name is mentioned in hush tones in Chiyothikavu.

Tovino Thomas' appearance lives up to the terror Maniyan is as he takes on an entire village with relative ease in the teaser. The teaser of the epic adventure, which is just over a minute, ends with an exciting note that says 'THE ILLUSIONS HAVE BEGUN AT THE MAGICAL WORLD OF CHIYOTHIKAVU'.

With the makers only giving a sneak peek into Maniyan, fans can expect two more teasers introducing Ajayan and Kunjikelu, also portrayed by the in-demand Tovino.

According to IMDB, set in three timelines -- 1900, 1950 and 1990 -- ARM is the story of three heroes in different generations trying to protect the most important treasure of their land. The movie has been written by Sujith Nambiar.

Another intriguing element of ARM is the technical crew behind the movie. The camera is helmed by none other than Jomon T John, who is among the most sought-after cinematographers in the country at present. Shameer Muhammad, who is known for his work in Charlie (2015), Irul (2021) and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) has edited ARM.

It's an honour to present the Hindi Teaser of #ARM, an ambitious cinematic experience being crafted by some of the most stellar minds of the Malayalam film industry.



One story, Three timelines, here’s the #ARMTeaser.https://t.co/c9ZQWxS2rK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 19, 2023

Dhibu Ninan Thomas, famous for his compositions like 'Adiye' from Bachelor and 'Nee Kavithaigala' from Maragatha Naanayam, enters the Malayalam film industry with ARM. If the background score of the teaser is any indication, the music will be nothing short of epic.

The movie will have some magnificent action sequences choreographed by Vikram Mor and Pheonix Prabhu. The Kalari stunts have been designed by P V Sivakumar Gurukal.

ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, Pramod Shetty and Aju Varghese, among others, in major roles.

The teaser of the multilingual movie was released by superstars of various industries on social media. While the Malayalam version was released by Prithviraj, the Hindi version was released by Hrithik Roshan. Actor Nani released the Telugu version and Rakshit Shetty the Kannada version.