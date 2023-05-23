Ranjith Sajeev wins Kerala Film Critics Award for best debut actor

Ranjith Sajeev, who debuted in 'Mike' opposite Anaswara Rajan, has received the Kerala Film Critics Award for best debut actor. In the film, he played Antony, a chronically depressed man.

The film has been able to exploit optimum use of his talents as a flexible dancer and a promising action hero.

Following his convincing debut, the actor has been receiving several offers from Mollywood. Currently, he is playing the lead role in Sajid Yahiya's upcoming film 'Qalb', which is being bankrolled by Vijay Babu's Friday Film House. He will also be seen in a prominent role in 'Modha', directed by newcomer Francis Shinil George, alongside Dileesh Pothan.

"Winning the Film Critics award is a huge encouragement for young and aspiring artists like me. I am honoured by the opportunities that come my way," he said.