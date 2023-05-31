Wrestlers' protest: Anjali Menon, Aparna Balamurali speak up for 'champions'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 11:40 AM IST
The 'Bangalore Days' director maintained it was heartbreaking to see the country's top wrestlers being subjected to humiliation. Photos: Instagram

Filmmaker Anjali Menon and Aparna Balamurali have expressed their angst over the treatment of top women wrestlers in the country. The 'Bangalore Days' director also maintained that it was heartbreaking to see the country's top wrestlers being subjected to humiliation. She also shared pictures of the wrestlers being arrested from the newly inaugurated Parliament complex premises.

“The measure of a society lies in how it treats its women.” It is heartbreaking to see the country’s top wrestlers being subjected to such humiliation. Each of these women have attained glory after great struggle and deserve the justice they seek. Great to see Olympic Gold winner Abhinav Bindra stand by them and say - “It's high time we establish independent safeguarding measures across sporting organizations. We must ensure that if such situations arise, they are dealt with utmost sensitivity and respect. Every athlete deserves a safe and empowering environment.” Hope it inspires the many sporting heroes we have worshipped as a country, to come forward and use their privilege to help their cause,” she wrote.

Aparna Balamurali also wrote it was heartbreaking to see the manner in which the 'champions' were being treated.

