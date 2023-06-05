'He still had so many characters left to do.' Comedian Noby Marcose on Kollam Sudhi's death

Noby Marcose who has appeared in several skits with Kollam Sudhi expressed shock and pain on the mimicry artist's death. The film actor and comedian also wrote how Sudhi had still so much to do and that his untimely death was very painful.

“My dear brother, you still had so much to do. You left before you could don all those characters and also left a huge void in our world,” wrote the mimicry artist on social media.

Actors Mammootty, Seema G Nair, Nivin Pauly also expressed their condolences on the actor's death. Seema G Nair, who was a close friend of the actor, said she was pained by the actor's sudden passing.

Kollam Sudhi was killed after the car he was travelling in collided with a goods carrier vehicle, early on Monday morning. He, along with other mimicry artists Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh were also travelling in the car. The team was returning home after a show in Vatakara in Kozikode. The incident took place in Thrissur.