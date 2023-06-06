80s ensemble cast descend upon Bengaluru for Sumalatha’s son’s marriage function

The late Kannada star Ambareesh and veteran actress-Mandya MP Sumalatha’s son Abhishek got married at a grand function held in Bengaluru on Monday. The star-studded event was attended by politicians and the who’s who of the entertainment industry.

Abhishek Gowda who followed his parents’ footsteps by making his debut in the Kannada romantic action movie ‘Amar’ tied the knot with Aviva Bidapa, who is a well-known fashion designer and model.

Superstar Rajinikanth who shared a strong bond with the late actor Ambareesh, was also present at the event. Kannada star Yash, Mohan Babu, Kichcha Sudeep and former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble were also present.

Meanwhile, the function was also attended by the yesteryear leading ladies of South India, including actresses Suhasini Maniratnam, Lissy, Radhika, Nadiya Moidu, Vani Ganapathy, Menaka, Swapna, Aruna, among others.

Videos and photos of the celebrities who attended the wedding function in Bengaluru have gone viral on social media.