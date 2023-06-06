Kollam Sudhi struggled a lot, would travel with his young son to stage shows: Azees Nedumangadu

Actor Azees Nedumangadu, who worked with Kollam Sudhi in several stage shows and comedy skits, had once opened up about the struggles Sudhi faced to gain a foothold in the entertainment industry.

“Kollam Sudhi is my Guru. I have seen him mimicking Jagadish on so many stages and getting applause. He is Suraj Venjaramoodu’s senior. I have seen Suraj wait for Sudhi to perform. He really struggled in life. Once, we didn’t have enough money to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi by bus. Finally, we managed to hitch a ride on a lorry carrying used tires from Thambanoor. His son was also with us. He made his son sit in front with the cleaner and we sat over the tires. We bagged the first prize in that show,” he had said.

He never included me in the skits when he was on stage, and I remember fighting with him over that. Later he told me it was because he trusted me to take good care of his son. There came an instance when we both had to be on stage, and I told him that his son was safely sleeping on the backside of the stage. When his son turned 5, he started holding the stage curtains. He would be awake till 1am. I would hang around even after the show was over as I wanted to spend time with Sudhi. I was really fond of him,” said Azees.