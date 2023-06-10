Mishap on Dhyan Sreenivasan's film set: Actors escape unhurt after vehicle hits electric pole

A major accident was averted on the sets of Dhyan Sreenivasan's film 'Swargathile Katturumbu' after a vehicle carrying actors Chembil Ashokan, Gowri Nanda and Chali Pala rammed into an electricity post on Friday.

According to film sources, the incident took place while shooting a scene in the movie. Since the vehicle (a police jeep) was moving slowly, all the actors escaped with minor injuries.

'Swargathile Katturumbu' features Dhyan and 'Member Rameshan 9am Ward' actress Gayathri Ashok.

The film is touted to be a comedy entertainer. Jespal Shanmugham, who has earlier helmed movies like 'Mithram', 'ATM' and 'Enter Kallu Pencil' is directing 'Swargathile Katturumbu', which is penned by writer Shivankutty Vadayambadi. Viju Ramachandran has written the screenplay of the film. The songs are by Bijibal.

Dhyan was last seen in movies like 'Veekom', 'Goodalochana' among others.