Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' set to release in Russia, CIS countries on July 13

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which broke several box-office records in India and internationally, is gearing up for it's release in Russia. The film is expected to be shown in over 3,000 screens in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The mass action spy movie, which also features Deepika Padukone, has already earned Rs 1,000 crore globally. The makers are also expecting to collect a good amount from the box office in Russia and the CIS countries, which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The film will hit theatres in these countries on July 13.

'Pathaan' also became the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971. Nelson D'Souza, vice-president, International Distribution, had said they decided to release the film in Bangladesh after learning that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in the country. 'Pathaan' is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF's Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'War'.