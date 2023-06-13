Bigg Boss contestant Aniyan Midhun in trouble after he discloses love affair with 'Lady Commando'

Bigg Boss contestant Aniyan Midhun recently found himself in hot water after he claimed that he was in love with a woman Para Commando, during his weekly task in the reality show. The Wushu practitioner had claimed that he met a Para Commando named Sana, a Punjabi, in the Indian Army in Kashmir. He also maintained that she was killed in a war.

The statements drew flak on social media. Even Mohanlal, who is the host of the show, questioned Midhun's claims saying it was not easy for civilians to mingle with officers in the Indian Army. He also maintained there has been no report as yet of any woman para commando being shot in the head and killed.

The latest promos show Big Boss telling Midhun that his disclosure is now the talk of the town and that he should reveal the truth to Big Boss. He has also been asked for an explanation.

Midhun was also taken to task for his claims regarding his accomplishments in international Wushu championships.

Though he stuck to his story regarding his affair with the 'para-commando' when Mohanlal questioned him on Saturday, Midhun took a U-turn later and asked Mohanlal and the audience to forgive him. However, Midhun refused to alter his story or explain anything further.