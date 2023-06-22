Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Promo video of Akhil Marar's family entering Bigg Boss house goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2023 12:45 PM IST
Recently Nadira and Shiju's family also appeared on Bigg Boss. Photo: Disney+Hotstar
Topic | Entertainment News

This week has been quite eventful for participants of Bigg Boss Season 5. Recently, Shiju AR's family, including his wife and daughter arrived at the Bigg Boss house to surprise him. Even Nadira's sister and friend graced the show. The latest promo of Thursday's episode hints that Akhil Marar's family has entered the house.

The promo has also generated a lot of buzz on social media, with many stating that it is the most touching video from Bigg Boss (Malayalam) to be released till date.

In the video, Akhil can be seen welcoming his two daughters with open arms. The trio then fall on the ground laughing. Akhil can also be seen picking up his wife Lakshmi and planting a kiss on her cheek.

RELATED ARTICLES

Akhil Marar, who is also a director, is one of the most popular contestants this season.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.