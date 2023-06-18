Rimi and Navya reflect on Father's Day, share personal stories on 'Kidilam' show

To celebrate Father's Day, Mazhavil Manorama's show 'Kidilam' has prepared a lineup of thrilling performances. In a heartfelt promo video for the Father's Day episode, judges Rimi Tomy and Navya Nair were visibly moved as they shared personal anecdotes about their fathers. Navya expressed deep gratitude towards her father, highlighting his selflessness and sacrifices for her wellbeing. Meanwhile, Rimi opened up about the profound impact of her father's passing, revealing that it remains one of the most significant challenges she has faced amidst life's ups and downs.

The talent show 'Kidilam' delights audiences nationwide with participants from all corners of the country showcasing their incredible skills. Airing on Mazhavil Manorama during weekends, the show provides a platform for aspiring talents to shine.