Mazhavil Manorama's 'Kidilam' celebrates 50th episode

'Kidilam', a popular show hosted by Mazhavil Manorama, is completing its 50th episode on June 25. The show is a platform for participants to display their unique talents. Actors Mukesh and Navya Nair and singer Rimi Tomy are the judges of the talent show, which went on air on December 31.

Singers, dancers, aerialists, percussionists from across the country are among those who have appeared on the show. Young and old artists have been participating at the show as there is no age-limit. This weekend episode will feature a fashion show by senior citizens.

Several of the promotional videos of the show have gone viral on social media.

Navya Nair, who made a comeback with Oruthee, also made her debut as a TV show judge through 'Kidilam'. The show also marked popular anchor Parvathy Krishna's return as a TV show host.

The rapport between the judges is also one of the highlights of the show, which is aired every weekend from 8pm.