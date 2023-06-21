Netflix drops Lust Stories 2 trailer, promising a riveting showcase of romance and desire

Netflix released the highly anticipated Lust Stories 2 trailer on Wednesday, following an exhilarating teaser. This anthology comprises four stories that offer viewers a glimpse into the diverse realms of romance, passion, and desire. Renowned directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh each helm a short film, featuring acclaimed actors including Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.

The trailer unveils various intriguing stories, including one where a grandmother insists her granddaughter 'test drive' a potential suitor before accepting his marriage proposal. In another tale, a woman discovers her house help enjoying leisurely moments in her bedroom during her absence. Additionally, the trailer showcases the reunion of two former lovers, who, despite being married to others, find themselves instantly drawn to each other. Lastly, we witness a middle-aged couple's quest to rekindle love within their relationship.

Lust Stories 2, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 29. This instalment follows the success of its predecessor, Lust Stories, an anthology that originally debuted on the OTT app in 2018.