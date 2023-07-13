Sreenivasan, Vineeth play crooked, hilarious characters in 'Kurukkan'. See trailer

The trailer of 'Kurukkan' is out. Featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, and Shine Tom Chacko the trailer promises to be a comedy entertainer. Sreenivasan plays Krishnan who makes a living appearing as a false witness in court, while Vineeth plays a simpleton cop. Shine Tom Chacko essays the role of a journalist in this movie.

The film, directed by debutant Jayalal Divakaran is produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Big Screen. The film also stars Sudhir Karamana, Srikant Murali, Dileep Menon, Joji John, Ashwath Lal, Balaji Sharma, Krishnan Balachandran, Nandan Unni, Azeez Nedumangadu, Malavika Menon, Gowri Nanda, Shruthi Jayan, Anjali Sathyanath, and Ansiba Hassan.

The cinematography is by Jibu Jacob, and the screenplay and dialogues are by Manoj Ramsingh. Unni Ilayaraja is the music composer, while Manu Manjith has penned the lyrics. Other credits include editing (Ranjan Abraham), executive producer (Sainudeen), production designer (Joseph Nellickal), costume (Sujitha Mattannoor), makeup (Shaji Pulpally), associate director (Aneev Sukumaran), production controller (Shemij Koilandi), stills (Premlal Patazhi), advertisement (Collins Leophil), distribution (Varnachithra Big Screen), PRO (Dineesh and Manju). The film is all set to release on July 27.