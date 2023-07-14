Mohanlal, Mammootty, Manju Warrier: Mollywood superstars who had a gala time in London

Mollywood celebrities recently visited the UK as part of the Anand TV Film Awards held to honour and felicitate artists from Mollywood. Photos and videos of the actors, including superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty enjoying their visit have also gone viral on social media. While Mammootty shared a video of him driving his own car on the motorway, Mohanlal was seen attending the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament in London. Both actors looked extra stylish during their time there.

Meanwhile, photos of Manju Warrier, Ramesh Pisharody and Kunchacko Boban posing at a Lavender park also made waves on social media. It was also an instant hit on Instagram.

Social media also could not get enough of Mammootty’s meeting with Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali in London. The duo also took a ride in Yusuff Ali’s stunning Rolls Royce.