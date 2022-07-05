Here is why Mollywood celebs are receiving appreciation from the Centre

Just on the heels of actor Mohanlal receiving a certificate of appreciation from the Centre for filing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on time, Manju Warrier too received a similar recognition for remitting her taxes without any delay.

Both the actors recently shared their happiness on receiving the recognition by posting the image of the certificate on their social media pages.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs had also handed out a similar letter of appreciation to Ashirvad Cinemas, owned by Antony Perumbavoor, for paying the taxes duly.

The certificate mentioned that the prompt filing of returns and payment of Goods and Service Tax substantially contributes to building a strong and resilient nation.

Many social media users praised the celebrities for acting responsibly and being a role model to society.

Both actors Mohanlal and Manju Warrier are very busy on the workfront. While Manju Warrier will be seen in upcoming films 'Ayisha' and Ajith-starrer AK61, Mohanlal is busy wrapping up the filming of his debut directorial venture 'Barroz – Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'.