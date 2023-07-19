Malayalam
India goes gaga over Oppenheimer; Rs 2,450 tickets fly off the shelves

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 02:45 PM IST
Oppenheimer movie
Oppenheimer movie poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, is creating a massive buzz in India as its advance booking has commenced. The tickets are selling out rapidly, and its clash with the star-studded movie Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is only adding to the excitement. Cillian Murphy, in the lead role, has already generated a strong response with the film's early pre-bookings.

The movie is set to achieve an impressive first-day collection in India, evident from the sold-out tickets priced at Rs 2450 (excluding taxes) for the IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, for the 7 pm and 10 pm shows on its opening day, July 21. Additionally, tickets at Rs 1,800 are also nearly sold out. It's worth noting that the IMAX shows are scheduled as early as 12:01 am, and even those seats are almost fully booked. Various IMAX theatres in Mumbai are also offering early morning shows, starting from 3:00 am and 3:30 am to 7:30 am and 8:00 am, all of which are witnessing a houseful response.

The film's plot revolves around scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and General Leslie Groves Jr. (portrayed by Matt Damon), who come together during World War II to assemble a team of scientists. Their mission is to outpace the Nazis in harnessing the destructive power of nuclear energy.

