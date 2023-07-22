Prabhudeva and wife Himani seek blessings at Tirupati with baby daughter

Prabhudeva has recently tied the knot for the second time with Mumbai-based physiotherapist Himani Singh. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, in June of this year.

Recently, a video of Prabhudeva, along with his wife and their adorable daughter, visiting the revered Tirupati temple, has taken the internet by storm. The celebrity family was granted a VIP darshan and received the sacred Tirtha Prasadam from the Tirupati Devasthanam administrators.

Prabhudeva's previous marriage was with another dancer named Ramalath, with whom he has two sons. However, the couple is now divorced. In a candid interview with ETimes after the birth of his daughter, Prabhu Deva expressed his excitement about becoming a father again at the age of 50.

'Yes, it's true. I am now a father again at the age of 50. This brings me immense happiness and a sense of completion', Prabhudeva joyfully revealed. The actor-director is clearly overjoyed to embark on this new chapter of fatherhood with his loving wife Himani and their precious little one.