Mohanlal looks as handsome in real life, just like he does onscreen: Malutty

Young viral sensation Malutty expressed her joy on meeting her idol Mohanlal. The young star said it was a dream come true moment for her. "I had really wished to meet him one day and I am glad I was finally able to do so. He first offered me a book, but I was scared to take it from him. Instead, I narrated my stand-up script. He then posed for a photo with me and gave me a kiss," says the four-year-old who went viral after narrating the story of the Mama Hen and Kissy Chicks story on 'Ente Amma Superaa'.

She added that Mohanlal looked as handsome in real life as he did on screen.

Recently, Malutty, in her first ever interview, told Onmanorama that she learns all her scripts so that she could meet Mohanlal one day.