Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy, shares picture on social media

Actress Ileana D'Cruz on Saturday shared joyous news with the world as she announced the birth of her first child - a bouncing baby boy. The little bundle of joy, named Koa Pheonix Dolan, arrived on August 1, 2023, bringing immense happiness to the actress and her loved ones.

Ileana took to her Instagram account to introduce the world to her son. The picture she shared was enough to melt hearts and garnered an outpouring of love and well-wishes from her devoted fans and fellow celebrities alike.

While the arrival of a new family member is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, the actress has opted to keep the identity of her partner private for now. Regardless, Ileana's radiant joy shines through in her caption, where she expressed, 'No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full'.