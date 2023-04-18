Ileana D'Cruz takes fans by surprise with pregnancy announcement on Instagram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Ileana D'Cruz. Photo: Instagram/@ileana_official

Ileana D'Cruz, famous for her remarkable performances in movies such as 'Barfi', is all set to embark on a new journey as she announced her first pregnancy on social media. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures, one of a baby romper with the words 'And so the adventure begins' printed on it, and the other of a 'mama' pendant. In the caption, she wrote, "Coming soon."

Previously, Ileana was reported to be in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, with rumours suggesting they had secretly married. However, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple had broken up. According to reports, Ileana has now found love with Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model based in London and the brother of Katrina Kaif.  

