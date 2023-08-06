Siddique turns reporter, interviews Mammootty at awards rehearsal

The rehearsal camp for the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards, a collaboration between AMMA and Mazhavil Manorama, was quite eventful. All the leading stars gathered under one roof, bonding over music, dance, and comedy. This year, Mammootty inaugurated the camp by lighting a lamp. Meanwhile, Actor Siddique took on the role of a reporter, deciding to interview the Megastar.

“I am reporting from the camp. Our rehearsals were inaugurated by Mammootty. I have come here to interview Mammootty. Please speak a few words,” Siddique aimed the microphone at the megastar.

“The programs haven't started. Rehearsals will begin today. The Award night is on the 3rd. Today, we inaugurated the camp by lighting a lamp. Things are going smoothly. Now, there will be a torrent of shows," was his reply.