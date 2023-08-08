Lal visits his ailing friend Siddique at hospital

Lal visited his best buddy Siddique who has been admitted to the ICU. Director B Unnikrishnan, Rahman, MG Sreekumar, and actor Siddique were also present at the Amrita Hospital. Earlier Major Ravi was at the hospital to see Siddique.

“He is having breathing issues. Creatine has also increased. Since he is in critical ICU, I couldn’t see him. Three days ago he was transferred back to the hospital room. But then he had a heart attack that worsened his condition.

There weren’t major issues. I met a very happy Siddique at a function three months ago. Doctors are talking to his family. Let’s pray,” said Major.

Siddique was admitted to the hospital following a liver ailment on July 10th. He was already suffering from respiratory ailments. His condition worsened following an infection in the respiratory system and it later affected the liver.

Though they suggested a liver transplant surgery, the situation was deemed complicated due to the poor functioning of his inner organs. And the heart attack worsened his condition.