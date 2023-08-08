I was often called ‘Kannas’ in my childhood: Director Siddique

Director Siddique was one of the most sought-after and successful directors and writers in the history of Malayalam cinema. With his longtime collaborator, actor-producer Lal, they have gifted Malayalis with timeless films such as Ramji Rao Speaking and In Harihar Nagar, etching their names in the industry's hall of fame. Beyond his directorial prowess, Siddique is revered for his genuine and kind-hearted nature.

I was nicknamed ‘Kannas’

During an interview with Manorama News, Siddique candidly shared how he learned valuable lessons from his past mistakes. Reflecting on his childhood, he humorously recalled being called 'Kannas' (a kind of plastic vessel) by people, a nickname he later incorporated into one of his movies. Despite facing hurtful remarks, Siddique realized that he excelled in areas he was truly passionate about, leading him to become the exceptional director and person. When questioned about the persistent criticism surrounding his work, Siddique responded with a smile, acknowledging that Malayalees have a penchant for critiquing everything – it's just their nature. However, the seasoned director revealed that those very critiques have fueled his determination to succeed. He tirelessly worked day and night, using the criticism as a stepping stone to prove his detractors wrong, ultimately paving the way for his success.

‘We’re like a couple who are separated’

Despite co-directing some of the finest Malayalam movies, the Siddique-Lal duo's partnership as co-directors was relatively short-lived, officially coming to an end in 1993. Reflecting on his equation with Lal, Siddique likened it to that of a separated husband and wife. Although they are no longer in frequent contact, Siddique emphasized that the emotional bond between them remained remarkably strong. He revealed that in times of trouble, Lal remains the first person he would call, and the feeling is mutual.

During their collaboration, Lal had the ability to complement and cover up for what Siddique couldn't do. However, after Lal's departure, Siddique realized that he had to confront and work on those limitations himself. The experience of moving forward independently compelled him to grow as a director and expand his skills to overcome any challenges that came his way.

Innocent was the first choice for playing ‘Lasar ilayappan’

Undoubtedly, one of Siddique's finest movies is 'Friends,' starring Sreenivasan, Mukesh, and Jayaram in the lead roles. During an interview, Siddique shared an interesting anecdote about the casting process for the character 'Lasar Ilayappan.' Initially, Innocent was approached for the role, but he had received offers from other movies, including those from his favorite directors like Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad. Faced with the dilemma of not wanting to turn down anyone, Innocent politely declined all offers and opted to take a break during that period.

As a result, the role eventually went to Jagathi Sreekumar, who brought his own unique mannerisms to the character. Siddique believed that had Innocent played the role, he would have portrayed it in a different way. The casting choice ultimately shaped the character and contributed to the success of the movie 'Friends.'