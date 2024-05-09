Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Departed filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan's last rites to be held in Mumbai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 11:39 AM IST
Sangeeth Sivan passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Thiruvananthapuram: The last rites of popular film director Sangeeth Sivan (65) who died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Mumbai, will be laid to rest at the Oshiwara Crematorium ground on Thursday.
Sangeeth Sivan's youngest brother and filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan told IANS that the body was kept at Sangeeth’s home in Andheri. The last rites will begin at 4 pm. Even though Sangeeth hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the family decided to have the last rites at Mumbai which was Sangeeth’s home for the past few decades.
Sangeeth is also the elder brother of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan. Sangeeth grew up assisting his father and filmmaker Sivan. He made his debut in films as a writer and executive producer of the Hindi film ‘Raakh’ (1989). His second film after becoming a full-time director was ‘Yoddha’ (1992), one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

He directed a few more films in Malayalam before shifting to Mumbai, where he directed seven Hindi films and a few web series, including 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE