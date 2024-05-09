Departed filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan's last rites to be held in Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram: The last rites of popular film director Sangeeth Sivan (65) who died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Mumbai, will be laid to rest at the Oshiwara Crematorium ground on Thursday.

Sangeeth Sivan's youngest brother and filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan told IANS that the body was kept at Sangeeth’s home in Andheri. The last rites will begin at 4 pm. Even though Sangeeth hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the family decided to have the last rites at Mumbai which was Sangeeth’s home for the past few decades.

Sangeeth is also the elder brother of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan. Sangeeth grew up assisting his father and filmmaker Sivan. He made his debut in films as a writer and executive producer of the Hindi film ‘Raakh’ (1989). His second film after becoming a full-time director was ‘Yoddha’ (1992), one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

He directed a few more films in Malayalam before shifting to Mumbai, where he directed seven Hindi films and a few web series, including 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others.