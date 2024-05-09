Ranveer Singh shocks fans, deletes old pictures with Deepika on Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh surprised his fans recently by clearing his Instagram account of all old pictures, including those featuring his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple, who are expecting a baby, are currently enjoying a vacation together. Ranveer, known for his active presence on social media, regularly shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his millions of followers. His Instagram feed was once filled with snapshots capturing precious moments, including his wedding festivities with Deepika in November 2018.

However, in a surprising move, Singh decided to cleanse his Instagram profile by removing all posts before 2023. The sudden deletion of these posts caught many fans off guard, leaving them curious about the disappearance of the pictures.

While the reason behind Singh's decision remains unknown, fans couldn't help but speculate about the possible motivations behind this move. Some speculated that it could be a strategic decision related to his upcoming projects or a desire for a fresh start on social media.