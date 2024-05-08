'Yodha,' 'Nirnayam', 'Zor': Remembering Sangeeth Sivan's best works

Sangeeth Sivan who breathed his last on Tuesday evening, began his career as an ad film and documentary maker before entering into the film industry. Though he made a mark as a successful filmmaker in Malayalam, he later focused on Bollywood, churning out 10 Hindi films during his lifetime. Here's a look at five of his best works.



'Yodha' (Malayalam)

This Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal and Jagathy in the lead is considered to be Sangeeth Sivan's best work. The film was appreciated for the energy of the actors and it's unique setting. The action scenes and the comedy contributed a lot to the success factor of the movie, though it was not a commercial success at that time. Yodha marked music composer A R Rahman's entry into Mollywood. The song 'Padakali' featuring Jagathy and Mohanlal and sung by M G Sreekumar and K J Yesudas is still a favourite among the Malayali audience.

Nirnayam

Nirnayam featuring Mohanlal is an intriguing murder mystery directed by Sangeeth Sivan and written by Cheriyan Kalpakavadi. The film features Mohanlal as an honest surgeon who is framed for his wife's murder. The movie was one of the first Malayalam films to deal with organ donation. Popular cinematographer and Sangeeth's brother Santhosh Sivan cranked the camera for the film. The wide-angle shots in the movie was widely appreciated by film buffs.

'Gandharvam'

Sangeeth Sivan directed three films featuring Mohanlal. 'Gandharvam' was his second film with the superstar and featured him as a care-free youngster who is a theatre enthusiast. The movie also featured Kanchan, Shanthi Krishna, Jagathy Sreekumar and Shankar in prominent roles. S P Venkatesh composed the music in the film.

'Zor'

The film starring Sunny Deol, Sushmita Sen and Om Puri was Sangeeth Sivan's first directorial venture in Bollywood. 'Zor' revolves around a young journalist's fight to prove his father's innocence after the latter is jailed and branded a traitor for his supposed link in letting off a terrorist. Though the film was not a commercial success, Sangeeth Sivan was able to make a mark as a Bollywood director with this film.

Kya Kool Hum Main

'Kya Kool Hum Main' was the first part of the three-installment film produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie written by Pankaj Trivedi and Sachin Yardi was a suprise hit at the box office. The film featured Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.