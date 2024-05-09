Biju Menon and Asif Ali's power-packed duo returns in 'Thalavan'; release date announced

The highly anticipated film 'Thalavan,' directed by Jis Joy, has finally received a release date. The makers took to social media to announce that the film is set to hit theatres on May 24th. Featuring the dynamic duo of Biju Menon and Asif Ali, the movie is helmed by Jis Joy, renowned for his captivating slice-of-life entertainers.

'Thalavan' narrates the tale of two police officers of different ranks and the conflicts that arise between them. Produced by Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions in collaboration with London Studios, this thriller marks Arun Narayan's latest venture following successful films like 'Eesho' and 'Chaaver.' The film promises an engaging cinematic experience for audiences.

Set against the backdrop of rural Malabar, 'Thalavan' boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Anusree, Miya George, Dileeish Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Sankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K. John, Dinesh, Anurup, Nandan Unni, and Bilas, among others. The screenplay is penned by Sarath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakatt.

With Saran Velayudhan handling cinematography, Sooraj ES taking charge of editing, Ajayan Mangad overseeing art direction, and Ranganath Ravee managing sound, the technical team ensures a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience. Other key members of the crew include Ronex Xavier for makeup, Jishad for costumes, and Sagar as chief associate director. Farhans P Faisal and Abhijith KS serve as associate directors, with Joby John as production manager, Shemeej Koilandi as production executive, and Asad Kandykal as production controller. Vazhoor Jose and Athira Diljith manage PR, while Anoop Sundaran handles digital marketing.