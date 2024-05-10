From 'Aavesham' to 'Cooking Up Murder': New OTT releases this week

Looking for some fun ways to spend your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should spend some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Aavesham (Malayalam)

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, 'Aavesham', which is set completely in Bengaluru revolves around three youngsters – Aju, Bibin and Shanthan played by debutants – who plot revenge on their abusive seniors. Their meeting with gangster Ranga played by the flamboyant Fahadh Faasil changes their destiny.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 9.

All of Us Strangers (English)

In the beautiful 2023 British romantic fantasy 'All of Us Strangers', Andrew Scott plays Adam, a reclusive screenwriter. His life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a deep connection with his enigmatic neighbour, Harry (played by Paul Mescal). Amidst visions of his deceased parents, Adam embarks on a profound journey of healing, uncovering the truth behind their passing and confronting the spectral presence that lingers in his reality.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 8.

Cooking Up Murder (Spanish)

If documentaries are your thing, consider diving into the new docuseries 'Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román'. It explores the intriguing saga of a Spanish chef accused of leveraging fake identities and a labyrinth of secrets to achieve fame and fortune.

Streaming on Netflix from May 10.

Undekhi (Season 3)

The creators of 'Undekhi' return with new episodes of the gripping crime thriller, featuring a stellar cast including Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and more. The new instalments centre around the Atwals family's struggle to regain control following the tragic demise of a dancer at a family event. Amidst the turmoil, Papaji prepares to unveil his succession strategy.

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 10.

Mother Of The Bride (English)

'Mother of the Bride' kicks off as Emma returns from a year in London, dropping a bombshell on her mother Lana: she's getting hitched in Thailand in a month. Complicating matters, Lana discovers that Emma's fiancé is the son of her past heartbreak. Starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, and Benjamin Bratt, this romantic comedy guarantees laughs, love, and a slew of surprising turns.

Streaming on Netflix from May 9.