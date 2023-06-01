'Asur 2', 'Ugram', 'Mumbaikar': New releases on OTT platforms this week

As the weekend approaches, both OTT platforms and audiences are getting ready for new releases. If you're looking to spend your weekend indulging in some compelling movies and series on digital platforms, here are the best picks for this week.

Asur 2

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti are set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated second season of the hit series 'Asur'. Fans can look forward to Warsi reprising his role as Dhananjay Rajpoot, also known as DJ, while Sobti will once again portray the character of Nikhil Nair.

Following the gripping conclusion of the first season, the upcoming second season promises to pick up where it left off, immersing viewers in a thrilling storyline. As DJ and Nair continue their relentless pursuit, they find themselves delving even deeper into the darkness to protect the world from the clutches of a cunning and elusive serial killer.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from June 1.

Ugram

'Ugram' is an action-drama featuring Allari Naresh, where the story orbits around the relentless police officer CI Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh). The film unfolds as Shiva delves deep into the perplexing case of a string of missing individuals in the city of Warangal. Nevertheless, Shiva's own life takes a dark twist as his wife, Aparna (portrayed by Mirnaa Menon), makes the difficult decision to part ways with him due to his aggressive demeanour.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 2.

Scoop

The new series 'Scoop' features Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Harman Baweja in pivotal roles. It explores the life of a crime reporter who, despite being imprisoned for the murder of another journalist, embarks on a relentless quest for justice. Based on Jigna Vora's memoir 'My Days in Prison: Behind Bars in Byculla', 'Scoop' offers a gripping portrayal of the reporter's journey.

Streaming on Netflix from June 2.

School of Lies

Enter the intriguing web series 'School of Lies' that unravels the tale of a young schoolboy who mysteriously vanishes, setting the wheels in motion for a collaborative effort between the school and the police to locate him. Centred around a boarding school, the story takes an unexpected turn as the 12-year-old Shakti's disappearance triggers a chain of events, unearthing long-held secrets concealed within the school's walls. Nimrat Kaur takes on the role of a school counsellor, delving into conversations with the students in her quest to unravel the enigma behind the missing boy.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from June 2.

Mumbaikar

Featuring an ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra, 'Mumbaikar' takes the stage. This gripping action thriller serves as a riveting remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Maanagaram'. The film delves into the gripping tale of a botched child kidnapping and unravels a series of unforeseen twists and turns that ensue. Brace yourself for an enthralling cinematic experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from June 2.