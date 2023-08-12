Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' win top honours at IFFM 2023

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Vijay Varma bagged an award for his performance in 'Dahaad', while Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress in Film award. Photos: IANS

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji who was recently seen in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' won the Best Actress in Film Award at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Mohit Agarwal took home the award for Best Performance in Film (Male) for 'Agra'.

Vijay Varma who played the primary antagonist Anand Swarnakar in 'Dahaad' bagged the Best Peformance (Male) award in a web series, while Rajshri Deshpande won the award for Best Performance (Female) in 'Trial by Fire'.

'Sita Ramam' was announced the Best Film, while 'Agra' won the Best Indie Film. Kannada filmmaker Prithvi Konanur bagged the best director award for 'Hadinelentu' (Seventeeners).

Period Drama 'Jubilee' starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor was tagged as the Best Series. Best Short Film - People's Choice honour was won by 'Connection Kya Hain'.

Equality in Cinema Awards went to the movie 'Darlings' while the People's Choice Award was given to SRK-starrer 'Pathaan'. Filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan was honoured with Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema. Diversity in Cinema Award went to Mrunal Thakur while Bhumi Pednekar took home the Disruptor Award. Onir won the Rainbow Stories Award for 'Pine Cone', while 'To Kill A Tiger' took home the Best Documentary.

(With IANS inputs)

