Tovino files defamation case over slanderous social media attacks

It is common to see public figures being slandered on social media. Often they are from anonymous accounts or fake accounts. In most cases, the celebs opt to ignore such comments. But this time Tovino has decided to take action and has filed a defamation case against one such social media user who has been regularly abusing and slandering him on his social media handle. A case has been registered at the Panangadu police station. In a complaint to the DCP, Tovino claimed he was being defamed on Instagram. Tovino has also provided a link as proof.

After the DCP passed the complaint to the Panangadu police an FIR was registered last night. In the complaint, the actor claimed that he was being regularly abused and denigrated on social media. Meanwhile, the cops said they had already started the investigation.