I would always introduce Pranav Mohanlal as my cousin: Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan is a social media favourite. Recently in an interview with Vanitha, the actor spoke about her relationship with Pranav Mohanlal, which has sparked a lot of interest on social media.

“We are childhood friends. We were close with families of IV Sasi uncle, Lal uncle and Suresh uncle. Since Appu studied in Ootty, we used to meet each other only during vacations. But that would usually be on the sets of some film. Appu, Keerthi, Ani and Chandu were also part of my circle.

However, with Appu, I shared a sibling bond. If you look at our old photographs, I think I have more photos with Appu than my own brother. Whenever he came to Chennai, I would introduce him as my cousin to my friends as it was complicated to explain our relationship,” she said. This revelation puts to rest rumours that both Pranav and Kalyani are dating.

According to her, Pranav is a spontaneous traveller. “I usually plan my travel itinerary well in advance, including hotels, travel spots, and travel time. But Appu prefers basic facilities,” she said.

Kalyani revealed that her parents were very supportive of their choices. “With my brother’s marriage, I became a sister-in-law. His wife Melanie is from the US. Our parents are supportive of all our decisions. But I am not really thinking about marriage right now. But I can tell you about my prospective groom—he should have the personality of Bibeesh in 'Varane Avashyamundu', the innocence of Arun Neelakandan in 'Hridayam', Eesho’s confidence in 'Bro Daddy', and Wasim’s swag in 'Thallumala'. If I get someone like that I am ready,” says Kalyani.