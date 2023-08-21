Dulquer Salmaan recalls uncomfortable encounter with woman fan, calls it a bizarre experience

Dulquer Salmaan is earning widespread praise for his recent venture, 'Guns and Gulaabs'. In a recent conversation on the BeerBiceps' YouTube channel, the actor candidly recalled an uncomfortable incident that involved an older woman touching his back, causing him discomfort. Describing the encounter as quite bizarre and unusual, he went on to share how he tactfully handled the situation. During the interview, he also recounted how he invited the woman to stand beside him while he was making a stage appearance.

He mentioned that often, individuals are unsure about where to place their hands, which can lead to situations like resting them on your back. However, in this instance... looking at the photographs, I was attempting to maintain a smile while wondering what was transpiring, and I was uncertain about how to extricate myself from the situation."

His new web series, Guns and Gulaabs, premiered on Netflix on August 18. The series, a black comedy thriller created by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame, features notable actors like Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Dulquer's next project, King of Kotha, is set to release on August 24. This upcoming Malayalam action thriller film, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Aishwarya Lekshmi alongside him.