Chiranjeevi celebrates 68th birthday by unveiling 'Mega157'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2023 02:47 PM IST
Chiranjeevi. Photo: Instagram

Celebrated as one of the iconic figures in Indian cinema, veteran actor Chiranjeevi commemorates his 68th birthday today. Born as Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao on August 22, 1955, in Andhra Pradesh, the Megastar delighted his dedicated fan base by unveiling his latest venture, titled 'Mega157', on this propitious day.

'Mega157', an ambitious cinematic endeavour, is set to unfold on an extravagant canvas, brought to life by the collaborative efforts of V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy, operating under the esteemed banner of UV Creations. This upcoming project is poised to become the zenith of Chiranjeevi’s career in terms of budget, marking a remarkable milestone.

Chiranjeevi's last appearance was in the high-octane action film 'Bholaa Shankar', directed by Meher Ramesh. A remake of the 2015 Tamil blockbuster 'Vedhalam', this film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

